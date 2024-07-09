BNP Paribas Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BNP Paribas bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 149,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,153,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

