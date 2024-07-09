BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 25,228 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.39% of Axcelis Technologies worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.86 and its 200-day moving average is $119.05.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

