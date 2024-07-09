BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 27,863 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.16% of AppFolio worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,982 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,129. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $252.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.22 and a 200 day moving average of $223.07. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $256.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

