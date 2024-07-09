BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 4,591 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $18,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

DTE stock opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

