BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 66,864 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 494.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.14% of Repligen worth $14,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Repligen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $119.79 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.18, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.