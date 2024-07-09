BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.89% of Bread Financial worth $16,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 137,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

