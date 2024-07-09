BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 14,105 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,183 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $18,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 327.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 387,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 297,130 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 111,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

