BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 33,162 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in IDEX were worth $17,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $195.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.56. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

