BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 46,568 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.08% of Graco worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Tobam grew its holdings in Graco by 2,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.