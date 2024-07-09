BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 69,324 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.14% of Flex worth $17,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Flex by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,423,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 944,928 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,967,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,891,000 after buying an additional 624,414 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after buying an additional 574,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,936,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,975,000 after buying an additional 409,435 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Insider Transactions at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

