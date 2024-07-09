BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TME opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.