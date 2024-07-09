BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 915,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 135,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $18,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,368 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,238,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,483 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,576,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,745,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 535,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YPF shares. Bank of America upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

