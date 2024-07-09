BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,260 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in UGI were worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in UGI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $27.78.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI Company Profile



UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

