BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $13.96 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 882,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360,046 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $13,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,421,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 26,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,005,000 after buying an additional 2,698,403 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in KeyCorp by 11,813.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,289,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,598,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE KEY opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

