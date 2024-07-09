BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $14.52 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,434 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.19% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $14,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

