BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $15.49 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,914 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.13% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 758,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,280,000 after acquiring an additional 119,806 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,055,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,938,000 after purchasing an additional 102,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,834,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

