BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $17.68 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Equifax were worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $241.30 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.