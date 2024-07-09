BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $19.39 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Assurant were worth $19,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,253,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,013,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,013,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Assurant by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after purchasing an additional 139,680 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Assurant by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after purchasing an additional 132,275 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Trading Up 0.1 %

Assurant stock opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.22 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Assurant

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.