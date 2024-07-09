BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.34.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

