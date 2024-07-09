BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

