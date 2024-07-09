BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,453 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $15,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

