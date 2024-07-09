BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 115,686 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2207 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

