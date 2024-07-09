BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 314,183 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 314,183 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ciena were worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,736,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 352,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 225,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,476,000. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $1,587,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of CIEN opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $186,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,252,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $144,355.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $186,636.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,654 shares of company stock valued at $929,794 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

