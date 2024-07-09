BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 351,367 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,367 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.18% of Roku worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Roku by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC boosted its position in Roku by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,691 shares of company stock worth $1,334,455. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

