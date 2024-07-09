BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 424,587 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.10% of H World Group worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in H World Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTHT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. As a group, analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

