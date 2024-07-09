BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 888,961 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 79.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888,961 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Parsons were worth $18,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Parsons by 5.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 536,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,147,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,119,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,912,000 after acquiring an additional 131,617 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of PSN opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 437.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. Equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

