BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 96,310 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,310 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,437 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,970,000 after buying an additional 985,714 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,215,000 after acquiring an additional 603,688 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 885,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 309,435 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

