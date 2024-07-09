BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCF opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $8.97.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.