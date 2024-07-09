BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Down to $36.55

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.55, but opened at $34.80. BP shares last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 2,549,603 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Get BP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BP

BP Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.