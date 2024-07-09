Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.73% from the stock’s current price.

BFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

Shares of NYSE:BFH traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,798. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

