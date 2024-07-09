Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.01. 10,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Bright Health Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $39.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

