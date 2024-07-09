Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.76

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $3.30. Broadwind shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 204,788 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BWEN shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BWEN

Broadwind Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Broadwind

In related news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,523.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 68.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 33.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.