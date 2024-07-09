Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target at $16.90

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

BILI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Bilibili Stock Performance

BILI opened at $16.44 on Friday. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $14,849,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,632,000. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its stake in Bilibili by 761.2% during the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 429,760 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 323,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

