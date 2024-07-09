Brokers Issue Forecasts for IsoEnergy Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for IsoEnergy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IsoEnergy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for IsoEnergy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Shares of CVE:ISO opened at C$3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.11. The company has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. IsoEnergy has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$5.40.
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
