Brokers Set Expectations for The Marcus Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCSFree Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Marcus in a research report issued on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Marcus Trading Down 2.7 %

MCS opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.08 million, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.51. Marcus has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,410,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,669,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 133.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 250,019 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

