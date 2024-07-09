Brokers Set Expectations for The Marcus Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Marcus in a research report issued on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

MCS opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.08 million, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.51. Marcus has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,410,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,669,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 133.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 250,019 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

