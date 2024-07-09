Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Insider Brookfield Corporation Buys 3,591 Shares

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) insider Brookfield Corporation bought 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.37 per share, with a total value of C$65,948.72.

Brookfield Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Brookfield Corporation bought 1,911 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.93 per share, with a total value of C$36,167.01.

TSE BBU.UN opened at C$25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 12-month low of C$16.86 and a 12-month high of C$31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

