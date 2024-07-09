Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Truist Financial

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.31.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $124,840,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,105,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $38,655,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after purchasing an additional 278,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.