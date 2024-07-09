Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Truist Financial

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2024

Brunswick (NYSE:BCFree Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $124,840,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,105,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $38,655,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after purchasing an additional 278,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.