Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 17,418.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after buying an additional 4,710,188 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Visa by 14,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after buying an additional 1,489,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Visa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after buying an additional 1,323,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Visa by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,185,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,885,000 after buying an additional 1,272,211 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $266.21 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
