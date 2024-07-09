Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bunge Global by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 219,819 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 72.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $111.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,416. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.