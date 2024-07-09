BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 147.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average is $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

