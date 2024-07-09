C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,193 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $66,474,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $52,341,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,286,000 after buying an additional 304,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.