Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised Cadence Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CADE opened at $27.64 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 77.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

