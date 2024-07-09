Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $5.26. Caesarstone shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 93,085 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $180.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.14.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Caesarstone by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,956 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Caesarstone by 21,632.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

