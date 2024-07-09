Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cake Box Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CBOX stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68. The firm has a market cap of £74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,636.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.64. Cake Box has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.43).

Insider Activity at Cake Box

In other Cake Box news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($111,438.45). 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

