CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 359.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of CalciMedica to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, April 1st.

CalciMedica stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,020. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. CalciMedica has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that CalciMedica will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert N. Wilson acquired 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $27,270.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 258,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,305.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CalciMedica during the third quarter worth about $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CalciMedica by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in CalciMedica by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

