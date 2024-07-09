Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.24

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.24 and last traded at $140.16, with a volume of 63513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Camtek Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 524.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Further Reading

