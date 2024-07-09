Camtek Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,815 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical volume of 1,724 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities lowered Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Get Camtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAMT

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.67. 107,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,122. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.36. Camtek has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,026,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $13,105,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at $13,964,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,704,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.