Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target to GBX 80

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.
Kinovo Stock Up 3.0 %
Kinovo stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. Kinovo has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 70 ($0.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £42.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.89.
About Kinovo
