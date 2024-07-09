Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target to GBX 80

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Kinovo Stock Up 3.0 %

Kinovo stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. Kinovo has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 70 ($0.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £42.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Kinovo alerts:

About Kinovo

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.