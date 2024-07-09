Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Price Target to GBX 158

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 175 ($2.24) to GBX 158 ($2.02) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Down 2.2 %

LON BEG opened at GBX 97.25 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £153.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5,675.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.77. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95.28 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 136.50 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

