Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Price Target to GBX 158

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 175 ($2.24) to GBX 158 ($2.02) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Begbies Traynor Group Trading Down 2.2 %
LON BEG opened at GBX 97.25 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £153.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5,675.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.77. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95.28 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 136.50 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile
