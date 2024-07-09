Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$59.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RCI.B. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.79.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
